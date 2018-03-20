Rising Fraser Coast tennis star to represent Australia

ONE of the region's most exciting tennis talents will represent Australia on the international stage.

Maryborough's Alec Braund will leave Brisbane today en route to Bangkok, where he and two other teenagers will compete at the ITF World Junior Tennis Asia/Oceania final qualifying tournament.

While the opportunity to play international tennis is one for which Braund is proud to have received, his coach Bruce Rayner said the main thrust of the 14-year-old's efforts will be targeted on the development of his game.

He is an accomplished, aggressive baseline player, but Rayner's current task is to equip the young gun with more styles of play as the rising talent develops more physical strength and power.

"He is hitting the ball a lot harder now," Rayner said.

"He is looking to add more to his game. If his A-plan isn't working or someone is playing better, he needs to be able to switch another style, and that's what we're working on."

It starts a busy month for Braun. He will travel with South Australian Edward Winter and Western Australian Derek Pham for the March 26-31 tournament.

He will compete at the Brisbane Age Tournament from April 2-6, then the Australian Grasscourt Championships at Kensington Gardens, SA, from April 9-14.