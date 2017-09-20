Rising league star selected to play for Capras

RISING rugby league star Joey Alberts has been selected for the Central Queensland Capras under-20s train-on side.



The Maryborough teen is one of 30 young players chosen for the squad, with the talented young fullback now set to move to Rockhampton in November when training begins.



Alberts said he is determined to give it his all and is thrilled to have the opportunity to go further in the sport he loves.



He was part of the Maryborough Wallaroos side that made the A grade grand final earlier this month, narrowly losing to Bundaberg Brothers.



Alberts, who was named Rookie of the Year at the Bundaberg Rugby League competition's awards night this year, said playing in the A grade squad had definitely prepared him for the next stage of his development.



"It was a good season with the 'Roos," he said.



"I definitely feel more confident playing more aggressive footy."



He said he was excited to be selected for the side but he knew there was a lot of work left to do.



Alberts said he was also nervous, having never lived so far away from home, but he said he knew his family and the club were proud and excited for him.



"It is a big step forward," he said.



"I've just got to work and train hard from here."



All going well, Alberts will play in the state-wide under-20s competition for the Capras next year.



Wallaroos president Scott Robertson said it was a great opportunity for the young player and one he was sure Alberts would take advantage of.



"The club is very proud of him," he said.



When asked if the Maryborough side would feel the loss of Alberts' playing ability next year, Robertson said he didn't think of it like that.



He said it was great to see young players get opportunities while playing local footy.



"He's been working very hard for two season, he's stepped up to playing A grade," Robertson said.



"I don't look at it as a loss to the club.



"We're trying to promote our players and provide pathways to play better football.



"One day he might even play NRL."



Robertson said one of the main challenges for Alberts would be living away from home for the first time, but he would have the full encouragement of his family, friends and the club.



"Everyone's got his back," Robertson said.



"He's got plenty of support."



Fellow Wallaroos player Matthew Walker said he had known Alberts since he was 14 and had coached him in under-18s.



He said Alberts was one of the best players he'd had the privilege of playing alongside.



Walker said his team-mates wished Alberts all the best.

