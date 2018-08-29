Rising talent in the spotlight: Melomania

THEY'RE too young to order a drink at a bar, but this teenage singing duo are already the life of the party at licensed venues across the Fraser Coast.

Cousins Kobe McNaught and Rachel Damms joined forces to form singing group Melomania earlier this year, and have since been busy performing gigs throughout the region.

They're a regular act at local markets and despite being too young to drink, are often seen entertaining crowds at pubs.

The two are excited to be singing at the Relay for Life Hervey Bay in October.

Melomania - Local duo Rachel Damms and Kobe Mcnaught. Cody Fox

"It's special when you're performing for a charity," Rachel said.

"We recently did one for breast cancer awareness too."

Between school work and rehearsing for an upcoming performance of Singing In the Rain, Kobe and Rachel treat their role with Melomania as a job.

This involves constantly learning new songs, and sometimes having to wake up as early as 4am to fit in gigs.

The songs they perform range from current hits such as numbers by Ed Sheeran to old-time classics.

Some songs Kobe and Rachel perform together, and some they perform solo.

Their proud parents would love to see the singers audition for a television talent show one day.

But the humble pair say they are singing just for the love of it and will wait to see where their passion takes them.