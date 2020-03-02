Menu
The group that attended the Rites of Passage training program at Susan River.
Rites of Passage on the river transforming lives

Carlie Walker
2nd Mar 2020 9:00 AM
A NIGHT under the stars and conversations that would change their lives.

More than 40 people attended the annual indigenous Rites of Passage training event at Susan River, coming together as strangers, but leaving as a community.

Olivia Donnini, a Hervey Bay Butchulla woman, was one of the people who attended the three-day training event.

She said it was aimed at transforming lives.

“It was really unifying,” Ms Donnini said.

The men and women were separated in their own circles where they were able to openly reflect on their experiences.

The group also did a nigh-time challenge as part of the Rites of Challenge training, which Ms Donnini described as “beautiful”.

“It was about building trust,” she said.

Dr Arne Rubinstein, founder of the Rites of Passage Institute and trainer, along with Butchulla elder Glen Miller attended the event.

Ms Donnini said the event was about giving the indigenous community a framework that would heal and reinvigorate its culture.

“It’s a scaffold to draw upon and create a space to help young people transition into adulthood in a healthy, safe and culturally appropriate manner.”

Ms Donnini said it was a privilege to be a part of the training.

“It was a real honour for me to be on Butchulla country learning this with people from our community,” she said.

The youngest participant was 23 and the oldest was 69 and everyone in between, Ms Donnini said.

“It was a beautiful opportunity for younger people to mic and connect with our elders. That was one of the most beautiful parts about it, learning from them and sharing stories.”

