Rival coaches ready for Battle of the Bay AFL clash

Darren Hunter - Hervey Bay Bombers

For Hervey Bay Bombers coach Darren Hunter today is the culmination of a season's hard work.

The Bombers are represented in all five Wide Bay AFL grand finals today.

Hunter believes his team can go one better than last year and win the 2019 grand final.

Gympie Cats were victorious last year, winning 14.11 (95) to 10.5 (65).

Hunter is hoping that history repeats from last year.

The Bombers hosted the final but went down to Gympie.

This season the Bombers plan to do the same to Bay Power.

"Everyone is looking towards the grand final and can't wait for it,” he said.

Hunter believes it will be a close contest.

"We have played against each other five times with them winning three and us two so it will be a tight finish,” he said.

"The players are keen to show what they are made of. It will be a good spectacle to watch.”

Hervey Bay won through to the grand final after defeating Brothers Bulldogs in the preliminary final last week.

"The boys did the job and got over the line for the win to get through to the grand final,” Hunter said.

Hunter was quizzed on having an all Hervey Bay grand final.

"To have both Hervey Bay teams in the final is a credit to the local players,” he said.

He believes his team will have to be at its best to secure the victory.

"We are overall confident with the team's form but will need to bring it on the day for a win.”

Hunter believes his team can win it up front and from the back.

"Travis Mills is the league top goal scorer and our back line is strong and the forward line is very efficient,” Hunter said.

Kristian Walton - Bay Power

Bay Power coach Kristian Walton hopes good things come in threes this weekend.

The Bay Power seniors coach will be involved in the two senior grand finals while awaiting the birth of his fourth child.

"My wife, Amanda, is due any day now and we are ready to go if we need to,” he said.

The coach is hoping their baby can wait until he has played in the reserves final and coached the senior team to their first premiership before making its entrance into the world.

Walton is not fazed about playing the match prior to the senior final.

"The Wide Bay AFL have added an extra 15 minutes to the normal schedule,” he said.

"This will give me enough time to deliver my message to the team.”

Walton believes his senior team knows what they need to do to get the job done without a big speech from him.

"If I speak for more than five minutes they will switch off anyway,” Walton said.

The committed coach believes his club has their best opportunity in a long time to secure their first senior flag.

"We have done the hard work and we just need to do it for one more game,” he said.

Walton knows it will not be easy and has great respect for the Hervey Bay Bombers.

"When both teams are at full strength it is always a tough contest,” he said.

Walton singled out several players they would have to watch if they were to win.

"Travis Mills, Darcie Pope and Jack O'Connell are dangerous players that we will need to get on top of if we are to win,” he said.

The expectant father has a lot on his mind at present but plans to take it one step at a time.

"I will just take everything as it comes, that is all I can do,” he said.