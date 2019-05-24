Rivalry continues as Brothers and Wallaroos go head to head

HOMETOWN RIVALRY: Maryborough Wallaroos Jesse and Bailey Robertson with Maryborough Brothers player Nic Golusin ahead of the match tonight, where the two teams will compete for the Fraser Coast Charity Cup.

HOMETOWN RIVALRY: Maryborough Wallaroos Jesse and Bailey Robertson with Maryborough Brothers player Nic Golusin ahead of the match tonight, where the two teams will compete for the Fraser Coast Charity Cup. Carlie Walker

RUGBY LEAGUE: Two siblings will go up against the might of Maryborough Brothers at Eskdale Park tonight.

Brothers Jesse and Bailey Robertson have been playing alongside one another for the Maryborough Wallaroos since the start of the year and so far this year, their team is undefeated.

While Maryborough Brothers have yet to record a win this year, the Wallaroos will not be underestimating their rivals ahead of tonight's match.

The two teams will contest the Fraser Coast Charity Cup, a trophy that has been contested since both clubs competed in the now defunct Fraser Coast Rugby League Competition, which was held in Maryborough of a Friday night.

Wallaroos president and father of Jesse and Bailey, Scott Robertson said his boys had fond memories of the Friday night competition, when they both acted as ball-boys.

Now playing A-grade, Jesse said it was a great feeling to compete alongside his brother Bailey.

It's a moment that almost never came after Jesse was left with serious internal injuries after a crash on the Maryborough-Biggenden Rd in Oakhurst.

May 27 will mark the third anniversary of the crash that almost claimed his life and ended his football career.

Jesse was revived three times after the crash before arriving at hospital in Brisbane.

But defying the odds, he pulled on a jersey for the Wallaroos the following year and earned a place in the Bundaberg Rugby League's under-20 representative team for the 47th Battalion Carnival.

Now, three years on, Jesse said he was feeling good and couldn't wait for the team's first home game of the year.

Maryborough Brothers team captain Nic Golusin said his players wouldn't make it easy for the Wallaroos.

The teams are known for their keen rivalry and he said it was always fun to play against the other local side.

"We have been understaffed for the season in terms of numbers and experience," he said.

Golusin said he was confident the local derby would bring the best out of his team.

"Definitely, there's always that rivalry between us," he said.

"More than anything I'm expecting just a pretty good game of footy."

Scott said playing on a Friday night would invoke memories of the many nights his boys had spent on the sideline supporting the local team before they themselves became fixtures in the A-grade side.

"It's great to be playing on a Friday," he said.

"Being on a Friday people can enjoy the best of both worlds, enjoy the Fraser Coast Show during the day and then come over to Eskdale Park and see the local footy."

The A grade match between the two Maryborough sides will kick off at 6.30pm.

Before that, the Wallaroos reserves side will take on the Burnett Cutters Reserve at 5pm.

The Hervey Seagulls A grade side will take on Bundaberg Brothers at Stafford Park from 6pm on Saturday.