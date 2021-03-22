Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login

NSW Floods: A one in 100-year event
News

River burst threat sparks snap evacuations

by Anton Nilsson
22nd Mar 2021 6:38 AM

Thousands of residents of Sydney and the NSW mid-north coast were given middle-of-the-night evacuation orders as rivers in the state threatened to burst their banks.

People in the Hawkesbury and surrounding areas were told to evacuate by 9am on Monday, including the Windsor CBD, McGraths Hill, South East Windsor, Wilberforce, Marsden Park, Riverstone and Schofields.

The Castle Hill RSL at 77 Castle Street was set up as an evacuation centre.

On the mid-north coast, residents of Kempsey were awoken just before midnight and told to evacuate immediately.

Evacuations were already underway in parts of Western Sydney over the weekend, as streets became submerged in rainwater and low-lying homes drenched.

The Bureau of Meteorology warned the danger isn't confined to the coast - the state's west could see increased rain from Monday as well.

More to come.

Originally published as River burst threat sparks snap evacuations

More Stories

Show More
editors picks flooding new south wales sydney

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘Catch you f****n later buddy’: Man mows down neighbour

        Premium Content ‘Catch you f****n later buddy’: Man mows down neighbour

        Crime A man who mowed down his neighbour and kept driving has fronted court.

        More work to upgrade safety along notorious road

        Premium Content More work to upgrade safety along notorious road

        News The $640,000 project is expected to start mid-April and be finished by the end of...

        Plans for Urangan Community Centre expansion forge ahead

        Premium Content Plans for Urangan Community Centre expansion forge ahead

        News How you can help raise funds to fit out new Bay wellness centre

        Police reveal the type of bike targeted in recent spate of thefts

        Premium Content Police reveal the type of bike targeted in recent spate of...

        News POLICE BEAT: Numerous reports of stolen bicycles have been received recently...