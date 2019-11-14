Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Fire crews keep a watch on the Woodgate fire from the Burrum Heads boat ramp.
Fire crews keep a watch on the Woodgate fire from the Burrum Heads boat ramp. Alistair Brightman
News

RIVER DEFENCE: Fire within containment lines

Jessica Lamb
by
14th Nov 2019 10:06 AM

FIREFIGHTERS were able to stop a monster fire burning in the Woodgate region since early yesterday from jumping the Burrum River last night.  

Strong containment lines remain in place.  Burrum Heads residents were not forced to leave despite being on high alert throughout the night due to the dangerous conditions.

Firefighters are continuing to monitor the front of the blaze in Buxton as it burns within containment lines at Devils Elbow Rd.

At the other front of the same fire, Walkers Point Rd residents at Woodgate were advised to leave at 7.30am while Kinkuna Waters residents are advised to prepare to leave.

Smoke haze from the fire is expected to continue to affect the Fraser Coast across the coming days.

Residents are asked to close windows and doors and if suffering from a respiratory condition, keep medications close by. 

Motorists should drive with caution and to conditions. 

If residents are concerned their property is under threat they are advise to call 000 immediately.  
 

More Stories

Show More
fcemergency fcfire frasaer coast
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        BREAKING: Car into power box in Torquay

        premium_icon BREAKING: Car into power box in Torquay

        News Emergency services have been called to a single-car crash in Torquay

        • 14th Nov 2019 12:01 PM
        MURDER PROBE: Charges to be upgraded after victim dies

        MURDER PROBE: Charges to be upgraded after victim dies

        Crime The victim of an alleged Torquay assault has died in hospital

        Little reprieve as more than 80 fires scorch state

        Little reprieve as more than 80 fires scorch state

        News QLD bushfires: 80 fires burning across state

        DARKEST TIME: Fireys watch over Fraser Coast in hour of need

        premium_icon DARKEST TIME: Fireys watch over Fraser Coast in hour of need

        News Authorities predicted the unthinkable- the fire could jump the river