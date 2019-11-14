RIVER DEFENCE: Fire within containment lines

Fire crews keep a watch on the Woodgate fire from the Burrum Heads boat ramp.

Fire crews keep a watch on the Woodgate fire from the Burrum Heads boat ramp. Alistair Brightman

FIREFIGHTERS were able to stop a monster fire burning in the Woodgate region since early yesterday from jumping the Burrum River last night.

Strong containment lines remain in place. Burrum Heads residents were not forced to leave despite being on high alert throughout the night due to the dangerous conditions.

Firefighters are continuing to monitor the front of the blaze in Buxton as it burns within containment lines at Devils Elbow Rd.

At the other front of the same fire, Walkers Point Rd residents at Woodgate were advised to leave at 7.30am while Kinkuna Waters residents are advised to prepare to leave.

Smoke haze from the fire is expected to continue to affect the Fraser Coast across the coming days.

Residents are asked to close windows and doors and if suffering from a respiratory condition, keep medications close by.

Motorists should drive with caution and to conditions.

If residents are concerned their property is under threat they are advise to call 000 immediately.

