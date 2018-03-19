River Heads lifestyle resort goes to council vote

NEW RESORT: A development plan of the $30 million eco resort proposed for River Heads. The project will go to a council vote on March 28.

NEW RESORT: A development plan of the $30 million eco resort proposed for River Heads. The project will go to a council vote on March 28. Contributed

A $30 MILLION eco-resort built from "shredded industrial hemp stalks with lime and water” could be coming to River Heads.

A development application for the 12.25ha resort, which includes with about 94 units, 10 motel rooms, a new restaurant, club facilities and a coffee shop will be voted on by councillors at their next meeting on March 28.

The project was saved in 2016 after a fallout between developer Peter Chen and the Fraser Coast Regional Council over differences in application fees.

Mr Chen is a former vice president of Housing Industry Association of Queensland and is currently an adviser and member of the Industrial Hemp Association of Queensland.

Council documents reveal the resort will provide a "lifestyle hub” that will include "organic permaculture gardening.”

"All units will embrace modern building products such as the use of "hempcrete” (shredded industrial hemp stalks with lime and water),” council documents read.

"This environmentally innovative and efficient construction technique is supported the use of worm farms for organic waste, which in turn will be used on the organic garden beds available to all residents.

"There will be electric tricycles for use by residents and guests on site.”

Depending on the outcome, developers would move to the next stage of consultation before seeking final approval.