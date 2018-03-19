Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
NEW RESORT: A development plan of the $30 million eco resort proposed for River Heads. The project will go to a council vote on March 28.
NEW RESORT: A development plan of the $30 million eco resort proposed for River Heads. The project will go to a council vote on March 28. Contributed
News

River Heads lifestyle resort goes to council vote

Blake Antrobus
by
19th Mar 2018 5:00 AM

A $30 MILLION eco-resort built from "shredded industrial hemp stalks with lime and water” could be coming to River Heads.

A development application for the 12.25ha resort, which includes with about 94 units, 10 motel rooms, a new restaurant, club facilities and a coffee shop will be voted on by councillors at their next meeting on March 28.

The project was saved in 2016 after a fallout between developer Peter Chen and the Fraser Coast Regional Council over differences in application fees.

Mr Chen is a former vice president of Housing Industry Association of Queensland and is currently an adviser and member of the Industrial Hemp Association of Queensland.

Council documents reveal the resort will provide a "lifestyle hub” that will include "organic permaculture gardening.”

"All units will embrace modern building products such as the use of "hempcrete” (shredded industrial hemp stalks with lime and water),” council documents read.

"This environmentally innovative and efficient construction technique is supported the use of worm farms for organic waste, which in turn will be used on the organic garden beds available to all residents.

"There will be electric tricycles for use by residents and guests on site.”

Depending on the outcome, developers would move to the next stage of consultation before seeking final approval.

Fraser Coast Chronicle
Defenders called to show evidence of Colton claims

Defenders called to show evidence of Colton claims

Environment A FRASER Coast environmentalist has called for the Fraser Island Defenders to prove their latest claims behind the water runoff from the Colton mine.

YOUR SAY: Concert no place for a four-month-old baby

YOUR SAY: Concert no place for a four-month-old baby

Parenting Chronicle readers were not moved by the woman's complaint.

Thumbs up for businesses across the Coast

Thumbs up for businesses across the Coast

Opinion Alyson Lewis gave a thumbs up to Maddigans Seafood.

  • 19th Mar 2018 8:03 AM
Man taken to hospital after motorised scooter crash

Man taken to hospital after motorised scooter crash

News The crash happened at the front of a school.

  • 19th Mar 2018 7:39 AM

Local Partners