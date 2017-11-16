River Heads residents continue to fix homes after tornado

DAMAGING: Gary Mayne hopes to see his home completely fixed by next year after it was impacted by a mini tornado.

GARY Mayne still remembers the terrifying feeling when a mini tornado tore past his River Heads home last month.

Since then, he has been working hard to have his home restored so he and his wife, Wendy, can finally return.

"I'll never forget how sudden it was,” he said.

"One minute the weather is fine and the next a tornado is tearing through.”

At the time the weather system hit, Mr Mayne was in his garage when rain started pouring in side ways through the door.

He barely had time to close the door before the twister hit.

Mr Mayne was one of many people whose homes were damaged in the unusual weather event, with the destructive winds even tearing roofs off homes.

Aside from his 85kg boat being blown across the street, Mr Mayne's shed was extensively damaged with the front roller door completely blowing in.

Roof tiles were torn off, causing leaks inside their home, forcing the electricity to be turned off.

To Mr Mayne, the weather event was just another "knock from life”.

"You go through life and you get these sort of things happen,” he said. "The best you can do is get up and carry on.”

With storm season looming, Mr Mayne said it was important for everyone to ensure loose items were secured in their backyards.

"I've started getting rid of the mess (in the backyard) and I don't leave stuff lying around,” he said.

"My yard is always clean and being like that is probably the only thing you can do in a storm because you just can't predict them.”