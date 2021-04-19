RIVER RESCUE: Croc warning didn’t stop brave cop

A daring rescue in the Mary River has earned a Maryborough police officer a bravery award after he entered the water despite a nearby crocodile warning sign.

Recently several Queensland Police Service members were given the Australian Bravery Award.

These awards recognise courage and sacrifice and most importantly, they recognise people who, in a moment of danger or threat, think of others ahead of their own safety.

Constable Drew Harold was awarded for his actions during the rescue of five people after a boating incident at Maryborough on September 25, 2016.

Just before noon, two officers attended a call for assistance after a small boat capsized in the Mary River, Maryborough, throwing two adults and three children into the water that is known to be a habitat for bull sharks and the occasional crocodile.

Queensland Police Medals – (L) Bruce Holla, Cnst Drew Harold and Craig McPhillips received Queensland Police Bravery Medals.

The boat was floating in the middle of the river near Lamington Bridge and slowly sinking.

Constable Harold entered the water with two others and held onto the children and together, they swam the boat back to shallow water.

It is the second time he has been recognised for his brave actions that day.

Const Harold received a Queensland Bravery Award for his efforts at a Queensland Police Medal presentation at the Hervey Bay Boat Club in September, 2019.

Craig McPhillips and Bruce Holla, two citizens who helped bring the boat and its passengers to safety, received the same awards for their heroic efforts.

At the time Const Harold said the trio had to swim out to ferry the passengers to safety, eventually pulling all five and the boat ashore.

“Going with and against the tide, it was quite hard to swim back into shore,” Const Harold said.

“It wasn‘t too dangerous, but it was not knowing what’s in the water was probably the most dangerous thing, especially when you see the crocodile warning sign there.

“We only had a short period of time to get the boat back in before it went down into the mangroves area.”

Originally published as RIVER RESCUE: Croc warning didn’t stop brave cop