RIVER TRAGEDY: Police respond to reports of body in Mary

RIVER TRAGEDY: Police on scene at Woodstock St, Maryborough, where it's understood a body has been found in the Mary River.

MULTIPLE police crews are on scene at Woodstock St, Maryborough, where it's believed a body has been found in the Mary River.

A Queensland Police spokesman said a number of crews responded to an emergency situation this afternoon.

Investigations are ongoing.

Police officers can be seen from the street through thick scrub, standing on a pontoon on the river.

A boat left the pontoon about 6pm with what appeared to be a police officer on board.

SES crews are also on scene.

More to come.