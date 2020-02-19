RIVER TRAGEDY: Police respond to reports of body in Mary
MULTIPLE police crews are on scene at Woodstock St, Maryborough, where it's believed a body has been found in the Mary River.
A Queensland Police spokesman said a number of crews responded to an emergency situation this afternoon.
Investigations are ongoing.
Police officers can be seen from the street through thick scrub, standing on a pontoon on the river.
A boat left the pontoon about 6pm with what appeared to be a police officer on board.
SES crews are also on scene.
More to come.