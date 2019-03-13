RIVER WRECK REPO: Sunken Coast ships face seizure

BOATS TO BE SEIZED: Some of the boats in Fraser Coast waters that have been marked for seizure by the State Government's War on Wrecks taskforce.

ABANDONED ships sunk in Fraser Coast waters will be seized and salvaged under a State Government-run marine operation.

Ten vessels in the south-east Queensland region, spanning from 1770 to Tin Can Bay, are in the sights of the government's War on Wrecks task force, a team created to remove dangerous and derelict boats from Queensland waterways.

At least six of those ships lie sunk or abandoned in Maryborough and Burrum Heads waters.

If the boats are not claimed by their owners by April 5, the task force will seize the boats and either sell or destroy them.

One of the boats has remained abandoned on the bank of the Mary River near Beaver Rocks since being sunk during the 2013 floods.

A Transport and Main Roads spokesman said the vessels were a hazard to navigation and the environment.

"If an owner is unknown or can't be located a seizure notice is issued and advertised,” the spokesman said.

"If they are not claimed within 30 days, Maritime Safety Queensland can take action to remove and dispose of them.

"This can include cost recovery through the courts where owners are identified.”

The total value of the vessels is not known.

Fraser Coast ships marked for removal