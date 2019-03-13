RIVER WRECK REPO: Sunken Coast ships face seizure
ABANDONED ships sunk in Fraser Coast waters will be seized and salvaged under a State Government-run marine operation.
Ten vessels in the south-east Queensland region, spanning from 1770 to Tin Can Bay, are in the sights of the government's War on Wrecks task force, a team created to remove dangerous and derelict boats from Queensland waterways.
At least six of those ships lie sunk or abandoned in Maryborough and Burrum Heads waters.
If the boats are not claimed by their owners by April 5, the task force will seize the boats and either sell or destroy them.
One of the boats has remained abandoned on the bank of the Mary River near Beaver Rocks since being sunk during the 2013 floods.
A Transport and Main Roads spokesman said the vessels were a hazard to navigation and the environment.
"If an owner is unknown or can't be located a seizure notice is issued and advertised,” the spokesman said.
"If they are not claimed within 30 days, Maritime Safety Queensland can take action to remove and dispose of them.
"This can include cost recovery through the courts where owners are identified.”
The total value of the vessels is not known.
Fraser Coast ships marked for removal
- 'PATRICIA M' (2788QB) - 18.2m steel commercial fishing trawler. Vessel sunk in the 2013 floods, abandoned on the southern bank of Beaver Rocks, Mary River in Maryborough.
- 'SCOTTIE 1' (PV925Q) - 12.8m timber cruiser. Vessel sunk on September 29, 2016, abandoned adjacent to the Maryborough Public Wharf along the Mary River.
- 'ANGELIKA' - 10m Roberts Ferro cement yacht. Vessel sunk on February 22, 2018, abandoned adjacent to the Maryborough Slipway along the Mary River.
- 'BLUE JEWEL' (PZ716Q) - 11.5m timber cruiser. Vessel discovered abandoned in 2013 between Turkey Creek and Beaver Rock along the Mary River.
- 14.3m white hull, white superstructure timber cabin cruiser with no registration markings and unknown name. Vessel was discovered sunk 500m upstream from the public boat ramp at the Burrum River in Burrum Heads.
- 8m timber cruiser with no visible registration marks and unknown name. Vessel discovered abandoned in December 2017 near Beaver Rocks near Maryborough.