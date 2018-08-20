WHAT'S ON: Kindness rock hunt to make kids smile

Henry Wrigley and Chelsea McMurtrie show off the collection of painted rocks they found hidden around the River Heads Community Centre. The rock drop was a trial run before the real event at RiverFest on Saturday, September 1.

Henry Wrigley and Chelsea McMurtrie show off the collection of painted rocks they found hidden around the River Heads Community Centre. The rock drop was a trial run before the real event at RiverFest on Saturday, September 1. KERRIE ALEXANDER

AN INITIATIVE to spread joy and kindness around Australia has a rock-solid following on the Fraser Coast, with more than 2300 members already following its local Facebook page.

That's why RiverFest co-ordinator Christel Schrank is bringing the Kindness Rock Drop phenomenon to the annual festival at the River Heads Community Hall on September 1.

Like its founder, art therapist Kylie Allen, Ms Schrank wants to simply brighten people's days by collecting rocks, painting or drawing a colourful picture on them, then hiding them for children and their families to find on the day.

"My daughter and her children introduced me to rock hunting in town and I saw how wonderful it was for the children," Ms Schrank said.

"It's so exciting and it gets them outside and it teaches them observation skills in nature.

"It also teaches them about sharing because they are encouraged to re-hide instead of taking them all home and accumulating them.

"You can find rocks from all different places, all over Australia and overseas."

Ms Schrank would love to see the community get involved by painting up some rocks and delivering them or hiding them in and around the playground, Food Forest and community garden areas.

Paint an inspiring quote or message, or draw a cute little picture and add Hervey Bay or H/Bay, 4655, to the bottom of the rock.

Craft attachments are not permitted as the rocks need to be environmentally friendly.

"People can hide the rocks themselves in the designated areas or they can give them to me at the plant stall at the entrance of the hall.

"We are hoping for a few hundred rocks to be dropped on the day."

Point Vernon resident Grace Van Lammeren created the decorated rocks in the above photo and will have more to offer on the day.

To find out more about the movement or to upload a photo of your rock find, search herveybayrocks on Facebook.

RIVERFEST