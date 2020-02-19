Riverside buoyed by OP ranking

Riverside Christian College - school vice-captains (L) Ashleigh Moller and Christopher Nicholson and school captains Jonathan Service and Elissa Black with principal David Jeffs.Photo: Alistair Brightman

Riverside Christian College - school vice-captains (L) Ashleigh Moller and Christopher Nicholson and school captains Jonathan Service and Elissa Black with principal David Jeffs.Photo: Alistair Brightman

Riverside Christian College in Maryborough West has placed fifth overall in Queensland’s OP improvement rankings.

The data shows Riverside had a 27.78 per cent improvement in students achieving OPs from one to five in 2019 when compared to 2009.

Principal David Jeffs credited the improvement to teaching and support staff, saying “it’s about a team of people committed to investing in the lives of the young people here at Riverside”.

Mr Jeffs said this was also due to a “dedicated team that has a deep commitment to a culture of continuous improvement”.

“Providing our region’s students with the best possible outcome from their formal secondary education is of paramount importance as we prepare them for success for the remainder of their lives,” he said.

Mr Jeffs said the OP and new ATAR systems were not the only thing to consider for student success and Riverside focused on the development of the whole student.

He said the school expected continued good results, saying “for Riverside, the best is yet to come”.