Riverside cross country trials

Riverside Christian College cross country champion 9 yr old twins Kobe and Sedona Renton both won their respective races. Photo: Alistair Brightman

CROSS COUNTRY: It was a sibling effort for Kobe and Sedona Renton when they powered over the finish line to win at the Riverside Christian College cross country trials.

The twins put in a stellar effort and despite some strong opposition in the two kilometres event, they held on to win the nine-year-old boys’ and girls’ category.

“I felt good at the end of the run but it was a hard run to do because I came from last place to win,” Kobe said.

Sedona said there was a bit of sibling rivalry with the brother and sister.

“I felt proud of myself to be the first girl to win and I beat some of the boys,” Sedona said.

“We (Kobe) are competitive a lot with each other and try to beat each other at other sports.”

Riverside Christian College cross country - start of the 14 & 15 years race.Photo: Alistair Brightman

School sports co-ordinator Brady McGann said the cross country had close to a 100 per cent participation of competitors from the schoolhouses of Gideon, Joshua and Daniel.

“The house spirit has been really good and the students very keen to get involved,” Mr McGann said.

Riverside Christian College cross country - the start of the 16,17 and 18 yrs race.Photo: Alistair Brightman

The top five finishers from 10 years old to 19 years old will now trial at the Maryborough District School Sports hosted at the Maryborough Showgrounds after Easter.

Other runners who stood out on the day were brothers, Isaac, Lachlan and Angus Cameron.