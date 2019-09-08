Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
LIFE EXPERIENCE: Fraser Coast Deputy Mayor Darren Everard talks to Riverside Christian College students about life after school.
LIFE EXPERIENCE: Fraser Coast Deputy Mayor Darren Everard talks to Riverside Christian College students about life after school. Contributed
News

Riverside leads the way with careers pilot program

Blake Antrobus
by
8th Sep 2019 9:35 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A PILOT business program between Riverside Christian College and local business leaders is ensuring kids have a head-start in the jobs market once they finish school.

The scheme, run by the Fraser Coast Regional Council, involves weekly careers lessons with local business leaders to explore career opportunities and skills and training requirements in their sectors.

Students also receive tips on advancing their applications, resumes and interviews.

Deputy mayor Darren Everard said the initiative will help ensure students have the essential skills they need to succeed in the community.

"Research shows high school is the best place to instil positive workplace behaviours and skills for young people either through structured classes, or as part of other subjects such as English, maths or vocational courses,” Cr Everard said.

"If we can assist one student to gain an advantage when they are applying for a job in the future then this program has been well worth the combined efforts of all involved.”

Riverside Christian College principal David Jeffs said the program built on the school's extensive community partnerships.

"We continue to embed strong school to work partnerships and this is a positive way to show the real world connections between school and work,” Mr Jeffs said.

career program fcjobs fcschool fraser coast fraser coast regional council riverside christian college
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    Parents betray daughter raped by her brother while sleeping

    premium_icon Parents betray daughter raped by her brother while sleeping

    Crime As they wait for a jury to deliver its verdict, the parents of a teen rape victim laughed, talked and cried with the man who violated their daughter

    EXCLUSIVE: Cross River Rail train campaign revealed

    premium_icon EXCLUSIVE: Cross River Rail train campaign revealed

    News Push for M'boro to score lucrative train contract

    Controversial Teewah Beach cuts may not be far away

    premium_icon Controversial Teewah Beach cuts may not be far away

    Environment Key Gympie, Noosa council personnel endorse controversial plan.

    WEATHER: Strong wind warning in place for Fraser Island

    premium_icon WEATHER: Strong wind warning in place for Fraser Island

    News A strong wind warning is currently in place