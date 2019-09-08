Riverside leads the way with careers pilot program

A PILOT business program between Riverside Christian College and local business leaders is ensuring kids have a head-start in the jobs market once they finish school.

The scheme, run by the Fraser Coast Regional Council, involves weekly careers lessons with local business leaders to explore career opportunities and skills and training requirements in their sectors.

Students also receive tips on advancing their applications, resumes and interviews.

Deputy mayor Darren Everard said the initiative will help ensure students have the essential skills they need to succeed in the community.

"Research shows high school is the best place to instil positive workplace behaviours and skills for young people either through structured classes, or as part of other subjects such as English, maths or vocational courses,” Cr Everard said.

"If we can assist one student to gain an advantage when they are applying for a job in the future then this program has been well worth the combined efforts of all involved.”

Riverside Christian College principal David Jeffs said the program built on the school's extensive community partnerships.

"We continue to embed strong school to work partnerships and this is a positive way to show the real world connections between school and work,” Mr Jeffs said.