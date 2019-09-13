Riverside racers on track for Tech Challenge success

HUMAN-POWERED VEHICLES: For Riverside Christian College, it is one-in, all-in when it comes to the Maryborough Tech Challenge.

The Maryborough school will once again be out in force for the 24-hour race, entering 10 teams in the event.

School HPV co-ordinator Bruce Kielly has been involved in the event for the past eight years and encourages as many students as possible to be involved.

"It is so good for the kids and they love it,” he said.

Kielly believes the event teaches the students about being part of a team, and leadership.

"It also helps the students problem-solve when there is a mechanical issue,” Kielly said.

The 24-hour Maryborough event will always be special for Kielly.

"Racing over 24 hours develops and shows the true character of the students,” he said.

The teams include students from year eight up to year twelve and the school is also developing interest with year seven students.

"We took three year seven teams down to Willowbank, Ipswich to give them a taste.

The teams finished first and third in the junior mixed and third in the junior boys,” he said.

For Kielly the most significant outcome from the event is the bond created between students and teachers.

"It helps create a bond on another level outside the classroom and that is a benefit to our Riverside community,” he said.