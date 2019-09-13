Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Riverside Christian College - Human Powered Vehicle teams prepare for the 2019 Maryborough Tech Challenge.
Riverside Christian College - Human Powered Vehicle teams prepare for the 2019 Maryborough Tech Challenge. Brendan Bowers
News

Riverside racers on track for Tech Challenge success

13th Sep 2019 1:22 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

HUMAN-POWERED VEHICLES: For Riverside Christian College, it is one-in, all-in when it comes to the Maryborough Tech Challenge.

The Maryborough school will once again be out in force for the 24-hour race, entering 10 teams in the event.

School HPV co-ordinator Bruce Kielly has been involved in the event for the past eight years and encourages as many students as possible to be involved.

"It is so good for the kids and they love it,” he said.

Kielly believes the event teaches the students about being part of a team, and leadership.

"It also helps the students problem-solve when there is a mechanical issue,” Kielly said.

The 24-hour Maryborough event will always be special for Kielly.

"Racing over 24 hours develops and shows the true character of the students,” he said.

The teams include students from year eight up to year twelve and the school is also developing interest with year seven students.

"We took three year seven teams down to Willowbank, Ipswich to give them a taste.

The teams finished first and third in the junior mixed and third in the junior boys,” he said.

For Kielly the most significant outcome from the event is the bond created between students and teachers.

"It helps create a bond on another level outside the classroom and that is a benefit to our Riverside community,” he said.

fc sport hpv super series local sport maryborough tech challenge
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    GALLERY: Bay dance school taking students to the top

    premium_icon GALLERY: Bay dance school taking students to the top

    News The Bay college blitzed the competition at the All Star Cheer and Dance Federation State Championships at the Gold Coast last weekend, and there's more to come.

    Urangan fatal stabbing case before the court

    premium_icon Urangan fatal stabbing case before the court

    News The fatal stabbing case was mentioned before the court.

    How you can help sick kids while doing the weekly shopping

    premium_icon How you can help sick kids while doing the weekly shopping

    News Fraser Coast shoppers can help support 3700 children

    SHE SAID YES: Story behind sky-high proposal

    premium_icon SHE SAID YES: Story behind sky-high proposal

    News Heart-warming surprise engagement at top of Bay attraction