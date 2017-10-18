Riverside restaurateur ready for anything mother nature brings

KEEPING WATCH: 71 Wharf Restaurant in Maryborough owner Brenda Lewin has been keeping an eye on the rising waters of the Mary River.

THERE'S no flood too big for Brenda Lewin who has taken all necessary precautions should the worst happen.

Ms Lewin opened up 71 Wharf restaurant, at the Mary River Marina 18 months ago, knowing the flood risk.

While this week's relentless rain initially had her worried, Ms Lewin told the Chronicle yesterday she was ready for what Mother Nature had in store.

"I was quite concerned (on Monday) even though I was at home because I thought the river would rise," she said. "I saw all these posts on Facebook and it was all doom and gloom."

In 2013 71 Wharf, originally Muddy Waters, was completely submerged after severe flooding hit the region.

"The owner of the marina was sitting on top of the roof," Ms Lewin said.

"So when (the owner) tells me it's time to pack up my stuff and leave, I'll do it but until then, I'm not as concerned as I was."

With all her goods and most appliances on wheels and a removalist on call, it would take Ms Lewin up to two hours to completely clear the restaurant.

"I had this all organised when I opened shop," she said.