River Heads man rams woman, children with car

A RIVER heads man, who rammed a suspected scooter thief with his car, has been allowed immediate parole.

Joseph Dean Geiger, 37, took the law into his own hands in October last year when he thought a woman had stolen a mobility scooter from his brother's house.

Hervey Bay Magistrates Court heard Geiger's brother was trying to sell the scooter, and the woman had taken it for a test drive.

Geiger did not realise she had returned it.

Later, Geiger saw the same woman at a Hervey Bay shopping centre and decided to follow her.

Police Prosecutor Donna Sperling said Geiger pursued the victim through Hervey Bay before ramming her car with his car.

"As [Geiger] followed her, the victim exceeded the speed limit and did not stop at stop signs," Snr Const Sperling said.

"After the defendant rammed her, the victim ran into a residence and called triple zero."

Snr Const Sperling said the woman had children in the car at the time.

"The defendant was highly agitated... the victim, occupants and children were physically shaken," she said.

Geiger's defence lawyer Daniel Ould said his client wasn't aware there were children in the car.

"The intention was not to cause any fear," Mr Ould said.

"The intention was to get the girl to stop so he could talk to them."

Geiger pleaded guilty to dangerous operation of a vehicle.

He was sentenced to 15 months imprisonment but allowed immediate release.