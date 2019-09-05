Menu
Truck rolls over after peak hour crash on major Mackay road
Road blocked: Young man trapped after truck, car collide

Zizi Averill
by
5th Sep 2019 9:25 AM | Updated: 10:07 AM
EMERGENCY services are responding to a peak hour crash between a truck and a vehicle in North Mackay.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said the B-double truck and car had crashed on Sams Rd and Kenzey St at 8.40am this morning.

She said the large truck had rolled over, while a man in his 20s was trapped inside the other vehicle.

The spokeswoman said paramedics, including critical care, are on scene treating the truck driver, who was able to escape their vehicle.

She said the trapped man was suffering from leg injuries.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said the B-double truck and car had crashed on Sams Rd and Kenzey St, North Mackay at 8.40am this morning. Rainee Shepperson

A Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said traffic was being diverted away from the crash.

She said motorists were being diverted at the Glenpark St intersection and directed back to Barnes Creek Rd.

The road is expected to be closed until noon. 

