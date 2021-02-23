Menu
ROAD CHAOS: Highway shut as stolen cars run riot

by SAM FLANAGAN, SHAYLA BULLOCH
23rd Feb 2021 1:23 PM
The Bruce Highway is closed in multiple places and a manhunt is underway after a string of car crashes which are believed to be linked to numerous stolen cars.

Members of the Queensland Police Service responded to a crash near the intersection of Woolcock St and Wagner St in Shaw just after 11.30am.

The Queensland Ambulance Service also attended and treated three patients on scene.

It is understood the red ute was driving on the wrong side of the road when it crashed into other vehicles.

A red ute involved in a crash on Woolcock St. It's unknown if this vehicle was stolen.
All three patients were transported to hospital in a stable condition.

Just before that incident emergency services were required in Black River for another multiple-vehicle crash on Bowden Rd.

A female needed to be taken to hospital as a result of the crash.

It's believed the two accidents are linked and police are currently searching bushland in Black River for a person of interest.

Police on scene at Woolcock St.
The Bruce Highway is currently closed in both directions north of Black River Rd and at Deeragun between North Shore Blvd and Wagner St.

