Closed Road: Looking south bound on Boonooroo road on Thursday February 13 2020. Photo: Stuart Fast
News

ROAD CLOSED: Heavy rain leaves small towns isolated

Stuart Fast
13th Feb 2020 5:14 PM
HEAVY rainfall and flash flooding has closed Boonooroo Rd and cut off the communitities of Maaroom and Boonooroo.

Flood waters cover the road in multiple spots, with the road being closed by the Department of Transport and Main Roads as of 4pm, February 13.

The regular flooding of the road has led to state member for Maryborough, Bruce Saunders making improving the road a priority.

Mr Saunders said the road needed to be raised clear of flood waters so the sheer volume of traffic using the road could get through.

He said when flood waters blocked the road, ambulances couldn’t get through, school buses couldn’t access communities and the residents who relied on the road were marooned.

Mr Saunders said “the residents along the road deserve to have it fixed.”

He said he had spoken to TMR regarding the road’s issues.

A TMR spokesman said the road “is impacted during heavy rainfall and has been identified in a flood improvement planning program for consideration in 2020/21.”

Thedepartment urged motorists to drive to conditions during heavy rainfall.

“Remember if it’s flooded, forget it,” the spokesman said.

CLOSED ROAD: Boonooroo Rd is flooded. Photo: Stuart Fast
boonooroo road bruce saunders department of transparent and main roads flash flooding maryborough
Fraser Coast Chronicle

