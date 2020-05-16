Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Road closed; pedestrian fights for life after hit by truck

by Judith Kerr
16th May 2020 1:04 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

POLICE have closed off a street in Beenleigh after a pedestrian was hit by a truck just before 11am this morning.

The forensic crash unit is also investigating and it is believed the pedestrian is in a serious condition.

Police said the person was on Sunrise St at Beenleigh when the collision occurred.

Ambulance officers were at the scene, where neighbours rushed out of homes to help.

More to come

Originally published as Road closed; pedestrian fights for life after hit by truck

crashes pedestrian crash

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        'Acknowledge history, move forward': Developer's arch plea

        'Acknowledge history, move forward': Developer's arch plea

        News The developer of the old flour mill site has called on the council and community to look to the future amid trying economic times

        Swim school still not out of troubled waters

        premium_icon Swim school still not out of troubled waters

        News Elders Swim Centre has had to put off 18 casual swim teachers and they still have...

        MARKETS MADNESS: Challenges still too great for some

        premium_icon MARKETS MADNESS: Challenges still too great for some

        News Fraser Coast markets can reopen from Saturday, but with social distancing...

        JOBS: Council's economic battle plan pitched to premier

        premium_icon JOBS: Council's economic battle plan pitched to premier

        News The Fraser Coast council has today submitted its battle plan