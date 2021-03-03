Road closure as major M’boro works near finish

Road works along Lennox St will be completed this March. Photo: File

Road works on Lennox Street are nearing completion with a section to be closed this weekend so the asphalt concrete surface can be laid.

Councillor Daniel Sanderson said the section of Lennox St between Sussex and Walker Streets would be closed from 6am Saturday, March 6 until 6pm Sunday, March 7, weather permitting.

“Lennox Street is a major thoroughfare through Maryborough,” he said.

“It is a major east-west link servicing the Brolga Theatre and Convention Centre, St Mary’s Catholic Primary School and the CBD.

“These works will mean safer and smoother journeys for motorists, and we thank everyone for their patience while this work has been underway.”

The $800,000 project is funded through the State Government’s Works for Queensland Program.

The works include milling the existing road pavement and asphalt resurfacing, bitumen pavement sealing in Lennox Street from Sussex Street to Walker Street, new kerb and channel in various sections and new kerb ramps.

Following the completion of the asphalt sealing works, the road sensor loops for the traffic lights will be installed and the line marking will be completed.

“It is anticipated that the road will reopen on March 12, weather permitting,” Cr Sanderson said.

State Member for Maryborough Bruce Saunders welcomed the work as part of Queensland’s ongoing plan for economic recovery.

“Maryborough is the epicentre of Queensland’s economic recovery,” Mr Saunders said.

“By delivering upgrades to main roads like Lennox Street we’re delivering better infrastructure for Maryborough and more jobs for locals.

“Small projects like this add up, each one of them ensuring local employment which is crucial as we come out of this pandemic.