ROAD CLOSURES: Latest updates and hazards

Authorities are advising motorists not to drive in flood waters.

IF you're venturing out today, here is a list of the latest road closures and roads to avoid as rivers and creeks rise and the wet weather continues on the Fraser Coast.

The Department of Main Roads advice was as of 8.29am.

Booral Rd, Bunya Creek

Road closed to all traffic

Both directions

Long delays expected

Torbanlea Pialba Road

Water over road

All lanes affected

No delays expected

Burrum Heads Road

Water over the road 2km past Burgess Creek

All lanes affected, both directions

No delays expected

Maryborough Cooloola Road

Water over the road near Maaroom Road intersection towards Maryborough

All lanes affected

Both directions

No delays expected

Proceed with caution

Bauple Woolooga Road, near Netherby Road

All lanes affected

All directions

Delays expected

Boonooroo Rd, Tuan