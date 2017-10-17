23°
Critical Alert

ROAD CLOSURES: Latest updates and hazards

Authorities are advising motorists not to drive in flood waters.
Authorities are advising motorists not to drive in flood waters. Valerie Horton
Amy Formosa
by

IF you're venturing out today, here is a list of the latest road closures and roads to avoid as rivers and creeks rise and the wet weather continues on the Fraser Coast. 

The Department of Main Roads advice was as of 8.29am. 

<<KEEP UP TO DATE WITH LOCAL WEATHER COVERAGE AND FOLLOW THE TOPIC HERE>>

Authorities are advising motorists not to drive in flood waters. 

Booral Rd, Bunya Creek

  • Road closed to all traffic
  • Both directions
  • Long delays expected

Torbanlea Pialba Road

  • Water over road
  • All lanes affected
  • No delays expected

Burrum Heads Road

  • Water over the road 2km past Burgess Creek
  • All lanes affected, both directions
  • No delays expected

Maryborough Cooloola Road

  • Water over the road near Maaroom Road intersection towards Maryborough
  • All lanes affected
  • Both directions
  • No delays expected
  • Proceed with caution

Bauple Woolooga Road, near Netherby Road

  • All lanes affected
  • All directions
  • Delays expected

Boonooroo Rd, Tuan

  • Closed to all traffic

Related Items

Show More

Topics:  fcweather fraser coast main roads road closures

Fraser Coast Chronicle
POLL: Council to vote on Urangan skyscraper complex

POLL: Council to vote on Urangan skyscraper complex

SKYSCRAPERS in Urangan could soon become a reality.

WET WEATHER: Boaties warned to stay off the water

Water Police are urging boaties to stay high and dry while the weather system continues to bring rain and strong winds to the region.

It's not just during the rain event, but there are hazards after.

FLOOD WATCH: Warning issued for Mary and Burrum rivers

The Mary River flooding at Tiaro - pictured at 7.4m with more to come. Photo: Alistair Brightman / Fraser Coast Chronicle

Flood warnings have been issued to two Fraser Coast rivers.

Panic buyers won't be caught short in the loo

"We get an influx of panic buyers"

Local Partners