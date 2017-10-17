ROAD CLOSURES: Latest updates and hazards

IF you're venturing out today, here is a list of the latest road closures and roads to avoid as rivers and creeks rise and the wet weather continues on the Fraser Coast.
The Department of Main Roads advice was as of 8.29am.
<<KEEP UP TO DATE WITH LOCAL WEATHER COVERAGE AND FOLLOW THE TOPIC HERE>>
Authorities are advising motorists not to drive in flood waters.
Booral Rd, Bunya Creek
- Road closed to all traffic
- Both directions
- Long delays expected
Torbanlea Pialba Road
- Water over road
- All lanes affected
- No delays expected
Burrum Heads Road
- Water over the road 2km past Burgess Creek
- All lanes affected, both directions
- No delays expected
Maryborough Cooloola Road
- Water over the road near Maaroom Road intersection towards Maryborough
- All lanes affected
- Both directions
- No delays expected
- Proceed with caution
Bauple Woolooga Road, near Netherby Road
- All lanes affected
- All directions
- Delays expected
Boonooroo Rd, Tuan
- Closed to all traffic