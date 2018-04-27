Road closures put pressure on local business

NOT HAPPY: Owner of Walker St Express Jig Patel said his business was suffering due to ongoing roadworks on Walker St.

IN THREE months shop owner Jig Patel's weekly sales dropped more than $10,000 when roadworks completely blocked the store's entrance.

With the roadworks not expected to be completed until June, the Walker St Express owner feared his business would not recover.

"When the construction started, we lost a lot of our regular customers and we lost drive-through traffic," Mr Patel said.

"They were continuing to come for a few weeks but eventually they gave up."

Business has been impacted to the point where Mr Patel has had to dip into his own pockets to pay the weekly rent and electricity bills of $2000.

"Before roadworks started our average weekly sell was $40,000 to $45,000 and now it's between $27,000 and $30,000," he said.

"Since January, for the first two months we were down 20-25 per cent and after Easter we were down 40 per cent."

Mr Patel has a second store in Granville which he opened two months earlier than expected in a bid to support himself.

He said it wasn't just his store suffering, but many other surrounding businesses.

The construction is part of Fraser Coast Regional Council's Walker St project in Maryborough to upgrade what is considered one of the region's "worst roads".

Stage one began on January 15 but was not expected to be completed until June or July.

Works include the rebuilding of road pavement, kerb and channel, storm water drainage and a concrete footpath between Stevenson St and Neptune St. Total costs for the upgrade was believed to cost $1.3million for Walker St.

Mr Patel said he struggled with rostering staff as there were not enough hours to work however he said he still tried to distribute hours between the Maryborough and Granville stores.

As for his loyal customers, Mr Patel wanted them to know an alternative store entrance was available through the back entrance off Kent St.