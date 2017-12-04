Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Critical Alert

ROAD CLOSURES: Wet weather hazards and closures

Amy Formosa
by

IF you're venturing outside today be aware of closures as well as water over other roads.

The Department of Transport and Main Roads has issued the latest on the roads as the region cops a drenching. 

In the latest available update (10am) Booral Road at Bunya Creek / Nikenbah was closed to all traffic. 

Motorists are being advised to use an alternate route. 

WATER OVER THE ROAD

-  Several spots along Maryborough Cooloola Road (Boonooroo Road), both lanes affected. 

- Burrum Heads Road at Burgowan / Burrum Town

Related Items

Show More

Topics:  department of main roads fraser coast road closures wet weather

Fraser Coast Chronicle
WET WEATHER: Flood warning for lower Mary River

WET WEATHER: Flood warning for lower Mary River

THE Bureau of Meteorology has issued a minor flood warning for the lower Mary River after heavy rainfall over the past two days.

iPhone hack could save your child's life

This iPhone hack is great. (Photo by Carl Court/Getty Images)

This hack really is essential for every kid to know.

SHOCKING: Heartlesss vandals graffiti child's memorial bench

DISGRACE: Jessie Mahoney, who is Cooper Christensen's sister, was shocked to find his seat vandalised on Sunday morning. The council has since cleaned the seat.

The family found the graffiti on the child's birthday.

Positively feeling better dressed in pink

Uniforms at Granville State School took on a shade of pink with teachers and students (back from left) Marita Rapley, Jack Knight, Look Good Feel Better co-ordinator Joan Boge, Stephanie Hall, Kay Francis and Lisa Mawhinney, (front from left) Brad Davey, Ruby Rapley, Chloe Booth and Darcy Rampton raising funds for the LGFB foundation.

Looking good for better cause

Local Partners