ROAD CLOSURES: Wet weather hazards and closures

IF you're venturing outside today be aware of closures as well as water over other roads.

The Department of Transport and Main Roads has issued the latest on the roads as the region cops a drenching.

In the latest available update (10am) Booral Road at Bunya Creek / Nikenbah was closed to all traffic.

Motorists are being advised to use an alternate route.

WATER OVER THE ROAD

- Several spots along Maryborough Cooloola Road (Boonooroo Road), both lanes affected.

- Burrum Heads Road at Burgowan / Burrum Town