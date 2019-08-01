ROAD CRACKDOWN: Police blitz targets Bay highway

HIGHWAY CRACKDOWN: Maryborough Police Constable Paul Rodgers was one of the officers during a major road crackdown by police on Hervey Bay Maryborough Rd on Thursday afternoon. The operation targeted everything from drink-driving to unregistered vehicles.

HIGHWAY CRACKDOWN: Maryborough Police Constable Paul Rodgers was one of the officers during a major road crackdown by police on Hervey Bay Maryborough Rd on Thursday afternoon. The operation targeted everything from drink-driving to unregistered vehicles. Blake Antrobus

HERVEY Bay's main thoroughfare was put into lock-down as police embarked on one of the biggest road operations undertaken in almost a decade.

About 50 officers from across Hervey Bay and Maryborough swarmed on Maryborough Hervey Bay Rd on Thursday afternoon in a police blitz targeting road offences from drink-driving to unregistered vehicles.

Specialist officers from road patrol groups, the CIB and tactical crime unit were also called to assist with the crackdown.

One section of the road was blocked as police conducted alcohol and drug tests, licence checks and vehicle registration reviews of every driver heading into Hervey Bay.

Tests will continue well into the evening, with officers expected to wrap up about 10pm.

Acting Maryborough Patrol Group Inspector Brooke Flood said the large-scale operation was targeting drivers who were making the region's roads unsafe.

She said it was a result of a large percentage of vehicles involving people who were "intoxicated and drug-affected”.

"Vehicles can be used as a weapon and with so many people dying on our roads, it's essential that people are getting in vehicles that are compliant,” Insp Flood said.

"We've got consistent data identifying drug-driving and driving under the influence of alcohol are an issue and it's one we're working hard to address.”

Insp Flood said the area was chosen due to a "number of traffic crashes” occurring in the area.

She said there would likely be more operations of this scale rolled out with the Maryborough Patrol Group.

"All police officers, from time to time, are called to traffic crashes,” Insp Flood said.

"I think every police officer who works in the field of general duty has come across road trauma, innocent people killed during road trauma.

"It's something that not only affects people in our community but also police officers and it can be something we go on with and can... affect officers for the rest of their life psychologically.”