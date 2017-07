Queensland Ambulance Service on scene of an accident. Photo Brenda Strong / The Observer

A 25-YEAR-old man was lucky to escape with arm injuries after a motorcycle crash in Tinana on Saturday.

The man was travelling along Everetts Way about 4pm, when he was involved in a single-vehicle accident.

Paramedics arrived on scene and transported him to Maryborough Hospital, where he was treated for a fractured arm and dislocated shoulder.

He was described as being in a stable condition.