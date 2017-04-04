28°
News

Road death leads to Bruce Hwy safety investigation

Eliza Wheeler
| 4th Apr 2017 4:56 PM

Related Items

Show More

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

THE Department of Transport and Main Roads says it will conduct an investigation of the exit from a Gunalda service station, where a Glenwood woman was killed in a tragic crash on Friday.

Investigations are continuing into the cause of the crash, but it is believed the 75-year-old woman was exiting the United Petroleum Service Centre about 3.50pm when her car collided with a four-wheel-drive that was driving on the Bruce Hwy.

The service centre opened in December last year south of Tiaro, directly off the main highway.

As a result of the tragic crash, a TMR spokesperson told the Chronicle the department was working with police to investigate the crash, "while also carrying out an independent departmental investigation".

"It is a standard departmental procedure to investigate all fatalities on the state road network," the spokesperson said.

"We will consider factors such as road design and visibility, while police will look at road factors along with broader issues including driver behaviour."

The spokesperson said if the investigation found any road factors were involved, the department would "act to address" the issues.

The spokesperson also said all motorists were urged to drive to conditions, obey signage and posted speed limits at all times; a message also given by Regional Queensland Road Policing Operations Inspector Peter Flanders.

When the Chronicle spoke to Insp Flanders on Sunday, the officer said driver behaviour was the main cause of crashes on Queensland roads.

"The fatal five are the majority of causes for fatal crashes," Insp Flanders said.

"All those can be prevented if when people get behind the wheel, their number one task is to drive."

Fraser Coast Chronicle

Topics:  fatal crash fccrash fcpolice gunalda

All hail the RVs: More reasons to cheer our friendly status

All hail the RVs: More reasons to cheer our friendly status

Economic benefit from RV travellers is on the rise.

Big plans for international students on the Fraser Coast

Councillor Daniel Sanderson, Economic Development Advisor Bruce Redpath, Treasurer Curtis Pitt and Donna Foster from Fraser Coast Regional Council will join forces to grow student numbers staying on the Fraser Coast.

Plans for a familiarisation study for the region are on their way.

Road death leads to Bruce Hwy safety investigation

The road design will be looked at as part of the investigation.

Man injured after falling from ladder while holding chainsaw

LifeFlight helicopter.

The Fraser Coast man was airlifted to hospital.

Local Partners

New president takes position at local Probus Club

Moving to Hervey Bay from Victoria a year ago, Maureen Burness has taken on the role.

Chef of four decades opens shop in Maryborough

Peter Hopwood from Hoppy's Cafe Takeaway in Maryborough.

Hoppy’s Café Takeaway is located on Ellena St.

SCHOOL HOLIDAYS: Your ultimate guide for April

FUN TIMES AHEAD: Jack and Poppy Clews are ready for weeks of fun during the school holidays on the Fraser Coast.

And there's something for the kids just in time for school holidays.

BIG SCREEN: 6 movies for the kids these school holidays

A scene from the movie The Boss Baby.

Why not take the kids to the cinema?

Future Islands gear up for Splendour gig

Future Islands is an American synthpop band composed of Gerrit Welmers (keyboards and programming), William Cashion (bass, acoustic and electric guitars), and Samuel T. Herring (lyrics and vocals).

Their new album is "music from the heart than from the mind".

Tensions rise on MKR: ‘Are you f**king serious?’

TONIGHT’S episode of MKR was full of swearing and strategy which had viewers wondering — Was a fine dining, AFL themed restaurant ever going to work?

MOVIE REVIEW: Dance Academy doesn’t miss any of its steps

Xenia Goodwin in a scene from the movie Dance Academy: The Movie.

HIT teen series gets the big screen treatment.

Book review: City of Friends

The fragile nature of relationships is on show

One-hit wonders you have to see

Remember this lot? Yes? Have we got an Australian tour for you.

GET ready to party like it’s 2001 when this tour lands in Australia.

The news Big Little Lies fans won’t want to hear

Nicole Kidman was a standout throughout the show’s seven episodes.

THE first season of Big Little Lies has come to a thrilling finish.

Project producers beg hosts not to play disgusting video

The Project hosts prove they're just like the rest of us

Heston Blumenthal loses his mind on The Project

Do you understand Heston's rant?

OWNER SAYS SELL

5 Picadilly Circuit, Urraween 4655

House 3 2 2 Forthcoming...

Easy Care Quality home just waiting for new owners. Step inside and you can relax in air conditioned comfort. 3 comfortable bedrooms, 2 ample living areas, Modern...

THE GREAT ESCAPE

1 Bromiley Court, Dundowran 4655

House 3 2 5 Auction in...

This property has it all! Small acreage, magnificent rural views, contemporary designer home, huge shed, undercover alfresco entertaining, spa and only 5 minutes...

Under Direct Instructions to sell.

1 Chelsea Court, Urraween 4655

House 4 2 2 $399,000

4 Bedrooms En suite off Main Large living areas Side Access 699m2 Block This will not last- Phone Today

Affordable Family Home Ideal for Investors and Renovators

22 Nullor Street, Scarness 4655

House 3 1 1 Auction in...

3 bedrooms, main with W.I.R and 2 way bathroom Separate lounge with combined dining and kitchen Good condition and Great location Why pay rent? Inspect today!

Lifestyle with ocean views!

1/235 Esplanade, Pialba 4655

Unit 3 2 2 Auction in...

On the esplanade with Ocean views Spacious 3 bedroom,2 bathroom townhouse Swimming pool,lovely gardens,backyard in a security gated complex, This unit is the...

WILL NOT LAST - GREAT LOCATION

7 West Street, Torquay 4655

House 3 1 Auction in...

3 Bedrooms Garden Shed 607m2 block Central location Loads of Potential BOOK AN INSPECTION TODAY

ENTRY LEVEL STUNNER! BE QUICK

9 McGregor Close, Craignish 4655

House 4 1 2 Auction in...

Set on a 2,022m2 (approx.) block with two street access this 4 bedroom home has been completely refurbished from top to bottom, finished to the highest of...

SPECTACULAR ESPLANADE POSITION

9 Esplanade, Point Vernon 4655

House 3 2 2 Auction in...

SPECTACULAR ESPLANADE POSITION Positioned at the very tip of Point Vernon on an elevated rise it is hard to find a better situated property than this. Coming onto...

PRICED TO SELL

2/12 Richard Charles Drive, Kawungan 4655

Unit 3 2 2 $325,000

3x Bedrooms Main with en-suite and Walk in robe Study nook Open plan living Stone bench-tops Double lock up garage Book and inspection today.

The Dream You Can Afford!

24 Pedelty Lane, Dundowran 4655

House 4 2 6 $450,000

THIS ONE WON'T LAST! Are you searching for a quality large family home? Searching for a family home that offers spacious living on a large block? Searching for a...

A cracker of a deal for Nutworks

Pictured: Nutworks managing director Keith Ryan, centre, on site at Lot 12, Pioneer Rd, with Collier's International's Ben Flower and Nick Dowling at Yandina.

Vacant 0.4ha Yandina industrial site sells at auction

Traffic chaos fuels case for new bridge across Bremer

TRUMPED: Congestion and frustration were the only winners on the David Trumpy Bridge last week during the flooding of other city bridges.

Mayor campaigns federal Infrastructure Minister

High profile city developer faces uncertain business future

Mackay Grande Suites has gone into voluntary administration.

Businessman says banks on track to 'kill regional Australia'

Home owner's $350K disaster investment in infamous house

Maxi Bader is dealing with her brand new house in Elphinstone Street being inundated with flash flooding. Photo Sharyn O'Neill / The Morning Bulletin

YOUNG woman regrets investment in infamous Rockhampton house.

Caloundra West industrial site sold for $1,175,000

Coastline BMW to build state-of-the-art service centre

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!