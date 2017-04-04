Road death leads to Bruce Hwy safety investigation

THE Department of Transport and Main Roads says it will conduct an investigation of the exit from a Gunalda service station, where a Glenwood woman was killed in a tragic crash on Friday.

Investigations are continuing into the cause of the crash, but it is believed the 75-year-old woman was exiting the United Petroleum Service Centre about 3.50pm when her car collided with a four-wheel-drive that was driving on the Bruce Hwy.

The service centre opened in December last year south of Tiaro, directly off the main highway.

As a result of the tragic crash, a TMR spokesperson told the Chronicle the department was working with police to investigate the crash, "while also carrying out an independent departmental investigation".

"It is a standard departmental procedure to investigate all fatalities on the state road network," the spokesperson said.

"We will consider factors such as road design and visibility, while police will look at road factors along with broader issues including driver behaviour."

The spokesperson said if the investigation found any road factors were involved, the department would "act to address" the issues.

The spokesperson also said all motorists were urged to drive to conditions, obey signage and posted speed limits at all times; a message also given by Regional Queensland Road Policing Operations Inspector Peter Flanders.

When the Chronicle spoke to Insp Flanders on Sunday, the officer said driver behaviour was the main cause of crashes on Queensland roads.

"The fatal five are the majority of causes for fatal crashes," Insp Flanders said.

"All those can be prevented if when people get behind the wheel, their number one task is to drive."