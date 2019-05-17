Road ends for miner with 'breath-takingly terrible' past

Tyson John Tahana (front) copped a blunt reality check when he faced court on multiple driving offences.

A YOUNG Queensland mine worker with a "breath-takingly terrible" driving history and criminal past will be off the road for two years.

Brisbane District Court Judge Julie Dick delivered Tyson John Tahana a blunt reality check while sentencing him on multiple driving charges.

"It is make or break time - you either get a job, start to live a normal life or this will be your life - coming to court and going back to jail," Judge Dick told the former Mackay-North Queensland mine worker on Friday.

The 27-year-old spent the past 13 months in prison in the lead-up to his time in the dock.

He was busted in April last year driving a stolen BMW around Windsor in Brisbane and during that time he repeatedly refused to pull over when police indicated him to do so.

When he was finally caught, officers discovered shotgun shells and 9mm ammunition in the car.

The offending was the latest in a long list of bad behaviour for the father of one.

The court was told he had been crime free for a while, but just before this offending he fell into the wrong crowd.

This was triggered by a relationship break-up and an injury that left him unable to work.

"It is probably not even worth telling you, but your traffic history is terrible and your criminal history is breath-taking," Judge Dick told Tahana.

Tahana was sentenced to two years in jail with immediate parole due to time served.

He was disqualified from driving for two years. - NewsRegional