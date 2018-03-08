Menu
Trevor Dylan Woodman, 25, of Pialba, leaves Hervey Bay Magistrates Court. Annie Perets
COURT: Unlicensed driver did burnouts in front of cops

Annie Perets
8th Mar 2018 4:38 PM

A SERIAL road offender did burnouts in front of police, despite not holding a driver's licence.

Trevor Dylan Woodman was ordered to pull over after officers heard noise and saw smoke coming from his car.

Woodman made matters even worse: he did another burnout and drove away.

The 25-year-old hoon appeared in Hervey Bay Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

 

The Pialba man did his burnout sequence along Newhaven St, Pialba about 4pm on February 5.

After his getaway, police officers hunted him down and found him at a house about 8pm the same day.

Woodman pleaded guilty in court to driving unlicensed, making excessive noise in a car, and failing to stop.

He was fined $6907.50, and disqualified from driving for two years.

The court heard he had been caught driving unlicensed multiple times before.

Woodman brought two mates with him to the court appearance to give him a lift.

