Road less travel for players this season
LEAGUE: Bundaberg A-grade sides in the Bundaberg Rugby League won't have as many roadtrips to do this year compared to last year.
The BRL has re-released the draw for this season in the competition after Isis withdrew on Friday, leaving the A-grade competition with seven teams instead of eight.
Isis' position has been replaced with byes with The Waves now getting a bye to start the season.
The Devils home games, which had Isis play in Childers with another game scheduled at the venue, have now been moved to Salter Oval.
Other double header games not involving the home side for the weekend that were scheduled to be hosted by Stafford Park (Hervey Bay) or Eskdale Park (Maryborough) have also been moved to Bundaberg.
The change has seen Bundy sides travelling requirements reduce significantly with The Waves the big winners.
Last year's premiers were meant to travel seven times to play but now only need to travel twice in round eight and 13.
Easts and Wests only have to travel once with Past Brothers travelling three times.
But Maryborough and Hervey Bay sides have advantages.
The Wallaroos and Maryborough Brothers will host five home matches, one up from the original draw, with Hervey Bay to host four.
Importantly, unlike the old draw, the Maryborough sides will play their derbies at home with Friday night football to happen on May 24.
The other derby is on July 27.
No matches in the original draw have been changed with the same sides to face each other but at different venues.
The season starts on March 30 with Brothers taking on Wests and Easts to face the Wallaroos at Salter Oval.
Maryborough Brothers play Hervey Bay at Eskdale Park.
The full draw is available below.
Round 1 - March 30
Brothers v Wests - Salter Oval
Wallaroos v Easts - Salter Oval
Maryborough Brothers v Hervey Bay - Eskdale Park
The Waves have the bye
Round 2 - April 6
The Waves v Wallaroos - Salter Oval
Wests v Maryborough Brothers - Salter Oval
Easts v Hervey Bay - Salter Oval
Brothers have the bye
Round 3 - April 13
Easts v The Waves - Salter Oval
Maryborough Brothers v Brothers - Salter Oval
Hervey Bay v Wallaroos - Stafford Park
Wests have the bye
April 20 - Easter
Round 4 - April 27
Brothers v The Waves - Salter Oval
Wests v Hervey Bay - Salter Oval
Maryborough Brothers v Easts - Eskdale Park
Wallaroos have the bye
May 4 - 47th Battalion seniors
May 11 - NRL Magic Round
Round 5 - May 18
Brothers v Easts - Salter Oval
Wests v Wallaroos - Salter Oval
Hervey Bay v The Waves - Salter Oval
Maryborough Brothers have the bye
Round 6 - May 25
Wests v The Waves - Salter Oval
Wallaroos v Maryborough Brothers - Eskdale Park (on the Friday)
Hervey Bay v Brothers - Stafford Park
Easts have the bye
Round 7 - June 1
Wests v Easts - Salter Oval
Brothers v Wallaroos - Salter Oval
Maryborough Brothers v The Waves - Eskdale Park
Hervey Bay have the bye
Round 8 - June 8
Maryborough Brothers v Wests - Brothers Sports Complex
Wallaroos v The Waves - Eskdale Park
Easts v Hervey Bay - Brothers Sports Complex
Round 9 - June 15
Brothers v Wests - Salter Oval
Easts v Wallaroos - Salter Oval
Hervey Bay v Maryborough Brothers - Salter Oval
The Waves have the bye
Round 10 - June 22
The Waves v Brothers - Salter Oval
Easts v Maryborough Brothers - Salter Oval
Hervey Bay v Wests - Stafford Park
Wallaroos have the bye
June 29 - under-20 47th Battalion carnival
Round 11 - July 6
The Waves v Easts - Salter Oval
Wallaroos v Hervey Bay - Eskdale Park
Maryborough Brothers v Brothers - Eskdale Park
Wests have the bye
Round 12 - July 13
Wests v Easts - Salter Oval
Maryborough Brothers v The Waves - Salter Oval
Wallaroos v Brothers - Eskdale Park
Hervey Bay have the bye
Round 13 - July 20
Brothers v Easts - Salter Oval
Wests v Wallaroos - Salter Oval
Hervey Bay v The Waves - Stafford Park
Maryborough Brothers have the bye
Round 14 - July 27
The Waves v Wests - Salter Oval
Brothers v Hervey Bay - Salter Oval
Wallaroos v Maryborough Brothers - Eskdale Park
Easts have the bye
Round 15 - August 3
Easts v Brothers - Salter Oval
Wallaroos v The Waves - Salter Oval
Maryborough Brothers v Hervey Bay - Eskdale Park
Wests have the bye
Round 16 - August 10
Wests v Hervey Bay - Salter Oval
The Waves v Easts - Salter Oval
Wallaroos v Brothers - Eskdale Park
Maryborough Brothers have the bye
Finals start on August 24 with the grand final on September 14.