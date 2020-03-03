Menu
Road rage against truckie caught on dashcam

by Janet Fife-Yeomans
3rd Mar 2020 2:59 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

A tradie has been smashed for his reckless behaviour after being caught red-handed on dashcam throwing a glass bottle at a B-double truck.

Police hunted down the 22-year-old after the truck driver posted images of the road rage incident on social media.

Police said that just before 11am on Tuesday February 25, the truckie was merging onto the Hume Highway southbound from Williamson Road at Ingleburn when the man dressed in a fluorescent tradie jacket leaned out of the front passenger seat of a Subaru Impreza and threw the drink at the truck, hitting its windscreen.

A bottle is thrown at the truck’s windshield.
Officers attached to the Traffic and Highway Command spoke with the truck driver and within a week, had identified the tradie.

He was issued penalty notices and fined $344 for the offences of not wearing a seatbelt and $780 for "coast or throw thing onto road or into/onto a vehicle from anywhere".

The truck did not sustain any damage and no action was taken against the driver of the Impreza.

Chief Inspector Philip Brooks from the Traffic and Highway Patrol Command said this was just one example of the determination police have to track down those endangering the safety of others on the roads.

"This kind of reckless behaviour could have easily led to serious injury or worse," Ch Insp Brooks said today.

"Police will continue to do everything in their power to keep the state's roads safe and take action against those who threaten that safety."

It happens just as the truck merges onto the Hume Highway at Ingleburn.
