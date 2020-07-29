Menu
Crime

Road rager punches window outside fast food drive-through

Carlie Walker
29th Jul 2020 3:30 PM
A ROAD rage incident landed a man before Maryborough Magistrates Court this week.

Scott Walter Truss, 44, pleaded guilty to one count of public nuisance.

The court heard Truss had bought food at the drive-through of a Maryborough business and was exiting the area when he saw another driver "waving their arms at him".

Truss got our of his car and punched the window of the other car.

His partner, who was in the car with him, was "shocked by the incident," the court heard.

Duty lawyer Natasha McKeough said Truss had one child and suffered from epilepsy.

He'd had a bad day, having argued with his partner.

But Ms McKeough said that was not an excuse for his behaviour.

Magistrate Terry Duroux agreed.

"We all have bad days," he said.

"It's how we respond to those bad days."

Truss was fined $350 and a conviction was recorded.

