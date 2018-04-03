Road report not so sweet over Easter weekend

FED UP: Constable Nick Jones of Hervey Bay police saw a number of dangerous drivers over the Easter long weekend.

FRASER Coast police officers can breathe a sigh of relief after catching a number of dangerous drivers over the Easter weekend including two men driving four times the legal alcohol limit.

A 31-year-old man delivered a reading of 0.227 when he was pulled over about midnight Sunday along the esplanade in Torquay.

At 11.50pm on Friday, a 25-year-old man was pulled over on Robert St, Torquay where he delivered a similarly shockling reading of 0.205.

Another person was caught drink driving on Saturday at 1.40am.

The 23-year-old woman was breath tested on Boat Harbour Dr, Urangan where officers recorded a reading of 0.081.

All three will appear in Hervey Bay Magistrates Court later this month.

Hervey Bay police Acting Sergeant Craig Lewis said such dangerous behaviour was "disappointing".

"The number of high readings we had over the weekend is not acceptable," he said. "It puts everyone's lives in danger and when there's more cars on the road, there's more traffic offences."

During long weekends for holidays including Easter, Sgt Lewis said there was always an increase in police presence.

"With the amount of advertising about road safety and the fatal give, people are still driving with alcohol in their system," he said.

"With the number of taxi services and ride sharing services, there's no excuse for people to drink drive."

Maryborough police were called to Pallas St on Sunday at 2.20am after a crash was reported.

A 27-year-old Maryborough man was behind the wheel and delivered a blood alcohol reading of 0.187.

He was uninjured in the single vehicle crash. It was a busy weekend for speedsters in Maryborough for officers who caught three on Easter Sunday.

A 20-year-old Maryborough woman was caught driving more than 13kmh but less than 20kmh on Boonooroo Rd. A 59-year-old female was clocked driving more than 20kmh but not more than 30kmh on Saltwater Creek Rd while a 57-year-old man recorded a similar speed on Maryborough Cooloola Rd.

Back in Hervey Bay, a person ran into the back of another person's car in a shopping centre car park on Main St. About 11.15am on Sunday, the man allegedly hit the second car before exiting his car, assessing the damage and driving away.