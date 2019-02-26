Menu
Melissa Budworth from Fraser Coast Driving School says she see nears misses on Hervey Bay roundabouts every day.
ROAD RULES: Fraser Coast experiencing roundabout rage

Carlie Walker
26th Feb 2019 12:01 AM
FOR many Fraser Coast drivers, roundabouts are a source of endless frustration - especially those who run the gauntlet on Boat Harbour Drive.

Melissa Budworth, owner of Fraser Coast Driving School, said she saw near misses on the roundabouts every day while teaching people how to drive.

"People don't know how to signal," she said.

People also pulled out into traffic when they didn't have right of way, Ms Budworth said.

She said her students were "very nervous" when they first started using roundabouts.

"It takes a lot of practice," she said.

Senior Constable Jules Tyson said crashes usually occurred because drivers were not in the right lane or failed to indicate properly.

He said drivers correctly signalling on a roundabout was a vital part of preventing crashes.

Snr Const Tyson said drivers needed to know the road rules and concentrate while driving.

"There's no such thing as an accident," he said.

Hervey Bay Constable Kurt Brindell agreed.

"Road safety is everyone's responsibility," he said.

Trevor Roberts, who works at Tuff Stuff Discount Workwear, said a crash happened every couple of weeks at the roundabout on the corner of Boat Harbour Drive and Beach Rd.

He said it was a common occurrence to see tow trucks removing damaged vehicles.
 

