Road Safety Week: Don't become a statistic

LISTENING to police during Road Safety Week could save you from becoming another road death statistic.

The Fraser Coast community has been rocked by six deaths on local roads in the first eight months of 2017.

The worst spate came in the first week of April with four lives lost in the one week along the Bruce Hwy between Tiaro and Gympie.

Less than six weeks later a former police officer and Hervey Bay man was tragically killed in a two-car crash south of Tiaro. The deaths resulted in local police officers issuing stark warnings about the 'waste of life' on Fraser Coast roads.

"The community jumps up and down and cries out when we have a murder and I'm not belittling that, but it is no different than a road death," Regional Queensland Road Policing Operations Inspector Peter Flanders said at the time.