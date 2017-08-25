Road Safety Week: Final day, we want to hear from you

IF THERE is one message which has been spread across the Fraser Coast this week, it's the importance of road safety.

Today (Friday August 25) marks the final day of Road Safety Week, an annual campaign to educate communities across Australia on the fatal five - drink and drug driving, fatigue, distraction and inattention, failure to wear a seatbelt and speeding.

RELATED: Drink driver allegedly blows nearly double the limit

Each day this week has focused on a different factor of the fatal five with today's event highlighting the effects of fatigue.

The fatigue display will be held from 10am to 2pm at United Petroleum Service Station, Gunalda.

As Road Safety Week wraps up, we want to hear from our readers on where the worst roundabouts and intersections on the Fraser Coast are.

Let us know at editorial@frasercoastchronicle.com.au or comment on our Facebook page.