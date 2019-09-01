ROAD SAFETY: 'Who do you want at Christmas?'

Inspector Peter Flanders is asking the community to think about road safety in terms of who they want at their Christmas table this year?

WHO do you want at your Christmas dinner table this year?

That is the question inspector for regional road policing operations Peter Flanders urged the community to ask themselves.

"Every time there is a road fatality the immediate family loses a loved one and a community loses a unique individual whose contribution can never be replaced," Insp Flanders said.

"Road deaths come at enormous financial and emotional cost.

"I think everyone has become desensitised to the road safety message, so we need to think about other ways of getting the message across. Try thinking, 'who do you want to see at your Christmas table this year?' Because across the country there will be families sitting down without a loved one as they have died on their roads. Think about that every time you get behind the wheel."

Insp Flanders said the biggest killers of young people in Queensland were suicide and car crashes.

"As parents we do our best to protect our kids and we need to prioritise educating them about driving as we do about looking after their mental health," he said.

"I've been in road safety for 30 years and it is my belief most of us just put the car in motion instead of actually driving because we are desensitised.

"Think about when you go to a T-intersection, most people attack it with a degree of vigour and think, 'I'm going to go through unless there is a reason to stop.' I encourage you to flip it around, 'I'm going to stop until there is a reason to go.'"

If this story has raised any issue for you, call Lifeline on 13 11 14.