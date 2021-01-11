Road spikes used to stop car allegedly stolen from Bay

Police deployed road spikes that brought the vehicle to a halt.

A luxury vehicle allegedly stolen from a home in Hervey Bay was brought to an abrupt halt when police deployed road spikes about 3am on Monday.

The Mercedes Benz was allegedly stolen from a home in John St, Scarness, before being driven to Halaxton, a suburb of Toowoomba.

It was there, at the intersection of Griffith and Hogg streets, that police successfully deployed the road spikes, bringing the car to a stop.

A spokesman from the Queensland Police Service said a 25-year-old Oakie man had been charged with burglary and committing an indictable offence, receiving tainted property and unlawful use of a motor vehicle.

The man was due to appear before Toowoomba Magistrates Court on February 8.