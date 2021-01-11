Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Police deployed road spikes that brought the vehicle to a halt.
Police deployed road spikes that brought the vehicle to a halt.
News

Road spikes used to stop car allegedly stolen from Bay

Carlie Walker
11th Jan 2021 3:45 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A luxury vehicle allegedly stolen from a home in Hervey Bay was brought to an abrupt halt when police deployed road spikes about 3am on Monday.

The Mercedes Benz was allegedly stolen from a home in John St, Scarness, before being driven to Halaxton, a suburb of Toowoomba.

It was there, at the intersection of Griffith and Hogg streets, that police successfully deployed the road spikes, bringing the car to a stop.

A spokesman from the Queensland Police Service said a 25-year-old Oakie man had been charged with burglary and committing an indictable offence, receiving tainted property and unlawful use of a motor vehicle.

The man was due to appear before Toowoomba Magistrates Court on February 8.

alleged car theft hervey bay qps road spikes toowoomba
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Men fined for encouraging dingo to ‘smell, lick’ hands

        Premium Content Men fined for encouraging dingo to ‘smell, lick’ hands

        News Two men have received hefty fines for interfering with a dingo at Orchid Beach on Fraser Island.

        What to expect from the weather after wet, windy weekend

        Premium Content What to expect from the weather after wet, windy weekend

        News The weekend saw much-needed rain fall across the region

        UPDATE: Missing woman found safe after national park search

        UPDATE: Missing woman found safe after national park search

        News The woman was walking with two relatives along a track when they became...

        Mum pushes cops on stairs trying to arrest boyfriend

        Premium Content Mum pushes cops on stairs trying to arrest boyfriend

        News ‘Totally out of character’: Police were chasing her up several flights at a Urangan...