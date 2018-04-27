Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Road trip to visit Bay, M'boro to fight gender inequality

Carlie Walker
by
27th Apr 2018 5:00 AM

THE fight for gender equality is coming to Maryborough and Hervey Bay.

The One Woman Project is taking its message on the road again and in June the team will visit Maryborough and Hervey Bay.

The week-long trip will begin on June 25 and will deliver education school workshops covering topics like Healthy Relationships, Woman in Leadership and The Future of Gender Equality in Australia.

The group was often asked why they run their Rural Roadtrips, national director Madeline Price said.

"Firstly, coming from a rural background myself I am passionate about providing the education opportunities that were not prevalent within my small home town."

Ms Price said in their Youth Survey, Mission Australia had identified that 51.8 per cent of young women and 22.4 per cent of young men experienced gender inequality  or discrimination by the age of 24.

"Running parallel to this is the fact that a lack of education about issues of inequality feeds gender inequality, discrimination and such societal issues as unhealthy relationships, domestic and intimate partner violence and workplace disparity."

Related Items

feminism gender bias hervey bay maryborough
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    REVENGE PORN: Schoolgirls, local women targeted

    premium_icon REVENGE PORN: Schoolgirls, local women targeted

    News Schoolgirls and other unsuspecting Fraser Coast women are being targeted online through a malicious "revenge porn” site

    Chapman blames lack of protocol awareness in apology

    premium_icon Chapman blames lack of protocol awareness in apology

    Council News Cr Chapman apologised for a mail tampering scandal at the meeting.

    WORK WANTED: 'I'll stand by the road until I find work'

    WORK WANTED: 'I'll stand by the road until I find work'

    News Begging for work is not something Mr Peters is used to.

    Local Partners