Road trip to visit Bay, M'boro to fight gender inequality

THE fight for gender equality is coming to Maryborough and Hervey Bay.

The One Woman Project is taking its message on the road again and in June the team will visit Maryborough and Hervey Bay.

The week-long trip will begin on June 25 and will deliver education school workshops covering topics like Healthy Relationships, Woman in Leadership and The Future of Gender Equality in Australia.

The group was often asked why they run their Rural Roadtrips, national director Madeline Price said.

"Firstly, coming from a rural background myself I am passionate about providing the education opportunities that were not prevalent within my small home town."

Ms Price said in their Youth Survey, Mission Australia had identified that 51.8 per cent of young women and 22.4 per cent of young men experienced gender inequality or discrimination by the age of 24.

"Running parallel to this is the fact that a lack of education about issues of inequality feeds gender inequality, discrimination and such societal issues as unhealthy relationships, domestic and intimate partner violence and workplace disparity."