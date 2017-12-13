Road users have their say on cycling debate

ROAD users have weighed in on the cycling debate after triathlete Jeff Morris had to resort to training early to avoid dangerous drivers.

While some readers believe cyclists should have to pay registration, others had no sympathy for cyclists.

Reader poll Do you think cyclists are treated unfairly on our roads? Yes

No

Don't care View Results Vote

Raymond Troy Taylor: "The reality is that they can't keep up with the traffic and it's too dangerous for them to be on the road."

"There's a reason we have bike tracks.

"Anything on the road that cannot do the speed limit needs to be off the road."

Katrina Benson-Riphagen "I think motorists need to realise, that if they have to go over the center line to get around anything (buses, cyclists), they need to give way to oncoming traffic."

Carol McNaughton: "I'm certainly more than happy to pay rego on top of my taxes and car, boat and trailer rego, whatever it takes to make me more safe out on our roads with drivers who have a chip on their shoulder."

Bev Hawkins: "I drive down the esplanade every morning around 5.30 and most of the cyclists are good but then you get some that ride three or four across the road and it is very hard to pass."

Cheryl Chifley: "Sorry, no sympathy, a lot of times coming in from Craignish I have had to sit behind riders who are three or four abreast that I can't pass because of oncoming traffic and the 1.5m rule."

Nicki Mantova: "As I have said many times the only solution is for motorists to log time riding a bike before they get a licence or licence renewal."

"Only then will they understand the problem & adjust their behaviour on the road."