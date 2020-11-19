ROAD WORKS: How new project plans to tackle traffic issues

A NEW Bunnings store proposal has been approved for Hervey Bay at a special Fraser Coast Regional Council meeting and the big issue raised was how the development will impact traffic.

The new store will be built on the vacant block at the corner of McLiver and Main St in Kawungan, replacing the current store on Boat Harbour Dr.

In the meeting, Mayor George Seymour and Councillors David Lewis, David Lee, Jade Wellings raised concerns about the traffic impact.

According to the proposal, there will be infrastructure upgrades and road widening to accommodate both the development and overall design of the intersection to meet traffic requirements.

To accommodate the increased flow of traffic through McLiver St, a new right turn lane will be built at the intersection with Main St and a roundabout will be built where McLiver St meets Davis Dr.

Along the south bound side of Main St, the turning lane into McLiver St will be lengthened.

The north bound side of Main St will see significant work with left in, left out access to the site.

Councillor Denis Chapman thanks Bunnings "for sitting down with our officers and looking at the traffic problems because they know there are traffic problems."

Construction will commence mid 2021 and the store is expected to open in 2022.