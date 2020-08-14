Menu
Nissen St will be one lane near Bayswater Dve Picture: FILE.
ROADBLOCK AHEAD: When to avoid busy Coast corner

Jessica Grewal
14th Aug 2020 10:38 AM
DRIVERS are urged to avoid Nissen Street near Bayswater Drive in Hervey Bay from Tuesday to Friday next week (August 18 – 21).

The council will be carrying out repairs to stormwater pipes under this section of road.

Cr Denis Chapman said an in section of two 900mm stormwater drainage pipes showed pipe segments had separated creating holes under the road surface.

He said while Nissen Street will remain open, it would be reduced to one lane with traffic lights to direct vehicle movements.

Traffic lights would also be set up to regulate vehicles in Bayswater Drive and at the entrance to the Fraser Shore Retirement Village.

“The traffic lights will be operated manually during work hours and automatically after hours,” Cr Chapman said

“Council apologises for the inconvenience, but this is essential work.”

The project is part of the council’s regular maintenance program.

“This year council allocated $40.8 million for roads, bridges and drainage works in the budget to ensure we deliver quality services and infrastructure for the people of the Fraser Coast,” Cr Chapman said.

