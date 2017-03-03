Roads closed to mark Urangan Pier's centenary

THE Urangan Pier's centenary celebrations will see the closure of two of the Hervey Bay suburb's key roads.

The Esplanade and Pier St will be closed between Elizabeth St and Hibiscus St from 6am to 4pm.

A vintage convoy is scheduled to travel along the Esplanade to Pier St at 8.25am, which will be followed by a street parade which includes the Hervey Bay RSL Pipe Band, the Hervey Bay RSL Sub-branch 9th Battalion Re-enactment Group, and a number of other vehicles.

The official ceremony will be held at Pier Park at 9am, with other events until 4pm.

