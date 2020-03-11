Roads, development a priority for Division 2 hopefuls

ENCOURAGING developers to settle here and fixing up the region's roads are among the priorities for Division 2's council hopefuls.

Grazier Chris Dale said incentives to get developers to stay in the Fraser Coast are "too prohibitive" and the council needed to offer more.

"We've got to have more people willing to invest in our areas … investment creates consumption," Mr Dale said.

Former councillor Phil Truscott said he was focused on beautifying the Fraser Coast and the three R's of Local Government: "roads, rates and rubbish".

Division 2 candidate Phil Truscott for the upcoming Fraser Coast Regional Council election

"In other areas like Tinana, there are a fair few roads that need upgrading or repairing," Mr Truscott said.

"I'd be seeking funding from other levels of government to address that."