ROADS REVAMP: $40M splash into roads, footpaths revealed

A THIRD of the Fraser Coast Regional Council's capital works budget will be pumped into improving roads, bridges and footpaths around the region.

A total of $40 million has been allocated from the upcoming budget to fund the growth, which councillor Denis Chapman says will ensure drivers have safer and smoother journeys along the region's roads.

Part of that spend includes $4.5 million for bitumen resurfacing, $1.4 million for asphalt resurfacing and $500,000 for pavement repairs across the region.

Another $1.3 million will be spent on improving smaller communities on the Fraser Coast, with $300,000 allocated for the drainage project in Howard.

Cr Chapman made the announcement while inspecting work on the reconstruction of Craignish Rd.

He told the Chronicle the council needed to ensure its money "stretched further" to get the maximum value out of assets like roads.

"We're a growing community, we've got to make sure we put infrastructure in front of us so when people come here it's ready to be used," Cr Chapman said.

"Safety is a big thing... this spend we're doing on our roads is a value spend, we're thinking where traffic's going to go and how we can get more life out of our roads."

Two new bridges in Yengarie and on Thinoomba Rd will be covered under the $40 million spend.

Cr Chapman said the bridges were necessary due to concerns they could not handle their current loading.

"Those bridges have been done up to get more payload on trucks so we can get better produce and things such as sugarcane and logs," he said.

The council's work on Craignish Rd, from Castles Rd to Karraschs Rd, will cost about $1.85 million and is expected to be completed by September.

Budget highlights:

$4.5 million for bitumen resurfacing, $1.4 million for asphalt resurfacing and $500,000 for pavement repairs throughout the region

$2.5 million towards the Kent St (Lennox to Adelaide Sts) Maryborough CBD Revitalisation Project

$2.5 million for a pavement reconstruction of a section of Torquay Rd

$2 million to upgrade the Boundary Rd and Robert St intersection

$1.25 million for kerb and channelling works at Ann St and William St in Maryborough

$995,000 towards the River Heads car parking project

$600,000 towards replacing the Boar Creek bridge at Bauple

$600,000 to improve the Benaridge Creek bridge

Small communities spend: