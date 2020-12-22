Roadworks at roundabout to take a break over Christmas

Two-way traffic will be restored at reduced speeds for the next three weeks at a Hervey Bay intersection where a new roundabout is being built.

WORK is rapidly progressing at the site of a new roundabout at Nikenbah.

Two-way traffic will be restored at reduced speeds for the next three weeks after traffic was reduced to one lane to work on the project.

The new roundabout is being built at the Main Street-Chapel Road-Maggs Hill Road intersection.

"The new 40-metre diameter roundabout is the final stage of the upgrade of Main Street from the Esplanade to Booral Road," Fraser Coast Regional Councillor Denis Chapman said.

"Work started in mid-September and is still on track to finish by the end of February 2021, weather permitting.

"Temporary traffic lights have been in place since work started, but these will be removed and two-way traffic restored for three weeks over the Christmas-New Years' break.

"While the asphalt surfacing will not be placed until mid-February, the pavement has recently been sealed and the speed will be reduced to 40 kilometres an hour.

"Temporary solar lighting, signage and line marking will also be installed.

"Motorists are reminded to obey all speed limits and signage, and we thank everyone for their continued patience while these important road works are carried out."

Cr Chapman said the $2.6 million contract was being carried out by local company SGQ and the Queensland Government was providing $1.1 million under the Transport Infrastructure Development Scheme.

"As Hervey Bay continues to expand to the south, Main Street is developing into a major thoroughfare," he said.

"There are high traffic volumes on Chapel Road as people head to the Nikenbah Transfer Station and on Maggs Hill Road as parents access the Fraser Coast Anglican College.

"This new roundabout will help ensure there is a better flow of traffic through the intersection."

More details about the project is available at https://www.frasercoast.qld.gov.au/road-works-hervey-bay